‘Anyone who has got a scrotum, forget it’ - Doncaster-born Jeremy Clarkson launches scathing attack on BBC

0
Doncaster-born Jeremy Clarkson has launched a scathing attack on the BBC and claimed “anyone who has got a scrotum” stands no chance of being hired by the corporation.

The former Top Gear presenter criticised his former employer during an interview with the Radio Times. 

Jeremy Clarkson.

The 58-year-old alleged that Nick Robinson never stood a chance of landing the job as the new presenter of Question Time.

Mr Robinson was the only man to audition for the job, on a shortlist that included Fiona Bruce, Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis and Samira Ahmed. Ms Bruce got the job.

Mr Clarkson said: “Honestly, poor old Nick Robinson going for an interview for Question Time. What a waste of petrol that was. No chance he’s going to get it.

“Anyone who has got a scrotum, forget it. They just aren’t giving jobs to men at the moment. There is an argument that it’s been all-men for a long time, so what’s wrong with it being all-women for some time? I get that. That’s fine.

“We just, as men, have to accept we’ve had it. Let’s just go down the bar.”

Clarkson was sacked as Top Gear presenter in 2015 for an attack on producer Oisin Tymon at a hotel in North Yorkshire.

He later apologised “for the incident and its regrettable aftermath.”