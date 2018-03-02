'Anyone fancy presenting Football Focus?' asks presenter Dan Walker, as he finds himself stranded in Sheffield

Football Focus presenter Dan Walker today took to Twitter in search of a stand-in for tomorrow's show after finding himself stranded in Sheffield.

Roads between Sheffield and Manchester, from where the BBC show is broadcast, have been blocked today, including the Snake and Woodhead passes and the M62.

Trains across the Peak District are also severely disrupted, leaving the programme's host scratching his head as to how he would make it across in time.

He tweeted: "Anyone fancy presenting #FootballFocus tomorrow? Stuck in Sheffield as Snake & Woodhead Pass closed, army clearing the M62 & all @TPExpressTrains cancelled Failing that, can I borrow a skidoo?"

He was soon inundated with offers to take his place on the popular show, while Olympic rowing great Matthew Pinsent jokily suggested a possible solution to his travel dilemma.

The four-time gold medallist tweeted: "Drive to Hull, ferry to The Hague, drive round to Cherbourg, Ferry to Dublin, change to Liverpool crossing - drive up the M62 from the other way. Really couldn't be simpler."

Stacy Walker, of Sheffield-based law firm Irwin Mitchell, responded: "You could not be stuck in a finer place."