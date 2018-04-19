Antiques Column: Crested ware will make ideal present

Have your say

I have lost count of the number of times we have been on holiday and spent a large percentage of the stay searching for gifts to bring home to family members.

Many a discussion has taken place between my wife and I on the subject and often with a degree of warmth within its words.

A typical piece of Goss crested ware had a white, creamy glaze and a coloured transfer of a Coat of Arms

I have decided in future we will bring a piece of crested ware for each present. Problem solved, crested market revived.

W. H. Goss & Co first produced crested ware in 1888 from their “Falcon Works” pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

A typical piece of Goss crested ware had a white, creamy glaze and a coloured transfer of a Coat of Arms.

A genuine Goss has a printed mark, featuring an image of a falcon above the name “W. H. GOSS.”

Hundreds of different pieces were made from traditional vases to top hats, clogs and tiny kettles.

The success of their heraldic china souvenir business was huge, with large scale production needed to meet high demand.

It is believed that by 1910, approximately 90 per cent of homes had a piece of Goss crested ware adorning their mantelpiece or sideboard. Adolphus Goss built up a huge network of Goss agents across the country to market and sell their crested ware.

It began with the up- and-coming seaside resorts, but very quickly every town and city had its arms produced on Goss china ready for the tourist trade.

Other potteries such as Carlton, Grafton and Shelley didn’t take long to realise the potential sales in this area and launched their own ranges of crested ware.

However, after the First World War tastes changed and interest in heraldic china waned with production finally ceasing in 1938.