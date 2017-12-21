Anti-terror police complete search of community centre and mosque in Sheffield

Search teams have concluded their examination of a community centre and mosque in Sheffield after a raid as part of an anti-terror operation.

Officers raided Fatima Community Centre, which is also a mosque, in Burngreave, as part of a pre-planned operation run by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and MI5 on Tuesday.

Three arrests were made in Sheffield and one in Chesterfield, with four men - aged 22, 31, 36 and 41 - all being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

They were taken to a police station in Chesterfield for questioning and detectives have until Christmas Day to charge or release the suspects or apply for more time to quiz them.

Officers still remain at a flat in Chesterfield, above the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar, which has been cordoned off since officers raided it.