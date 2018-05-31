Anti-racism summit in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

An anti-racism summit will be held in Sheffield city centre this weekend.

Stand Up to Racism Yorkshire's regional summit will take place at Theatre Delicatessen, on The Moor, on Saturday, June 2 from noon.

Speakers will included Coun Mohammed Maroof, councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, Coun Magid Magid, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Mohammed Taj, former TUC president, Daniel Kebede, of the National Education Union and Nadeem Murtuja, of Just Yorkshire.

The event will also include workshops, a film screening of Calais Children: A Case to Answer and an acoustic session hosted by Love Music Hate Racism.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-the-rise-in-racism-tickets-4631691213