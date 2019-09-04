Another teenager stabbed to death, police reveal
Another teenager has been stabbed to death on the streets of London, police have revealed.
Officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, Stratford, east London, at around 6.45pm yesterday and found a boy with stab injuries, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Scotland Yard said a murder investigation has been launched, with a post-mortem examination and formal identification still to take place.
No other details, including the age of the boy, have yet been disclosed.
The death is the latest in a spate of teenage murders in the capital.
An 18-year-old man died on August 26 after being stabbed in Chadd Green, Plaistow, three days earlier.
The week before, Amrou Greenidge, also 18, died in hospital after being deliberately knocked off his bike by a vehicle in Fulham and attacked as he lay on the ground on August 18.
Solomon Small, 18, was knifed to death in Brixton on August 15, while just three days earlier Alex Smith, 16, died after being repeatedly stabbed with a machete in Munster Square, Camden.
The murder in Stratford is the 93rd homicide in London this year.
By the same date last year the homicide rate had reached 99, with the final total for 2018 hitting 128.