Another snow day in store for Sheffield schoolchildren? Latest on planned school closures

Is there another snow day in store for your children?
Many schools in Sheffield are set to remain closed tomorrow, with much of the city still blanketed in a thick layer of snow.

Here is the latest from Sheffield Council, as of 10pm.

You should check directly with your child's school if you are unsure whether it plans to open.

Abbeyfield Academy - Opening at 10am

Athelstan Primary - Planning to open as normal tomorrow. Update early in morning via text message

Bankwood Primary School - Opening at 10am

Beck Primary School - Closed

Beighton Nursery Infant School - Open at 10am

Birley Primary Academy - Open from 10am. Gates open from 9.30am. Keep checking for further updates in the morning

Carterknowle Junior School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs

Coit Primary - Closed

Concord and Wincobank - Delayed Opening at 10am

Ecclesall Infant and Ecclesall CE Junior School - Closed

Ecclesfield Primary - Closed

Emmaus Primary - Aiming to open 10am

Fir Vale School Academy Trust - Open to pupils at 10am

Fox Hill Primary School - Closed

Greenhill Primary School - Closed

Greystones Primary School - Opening at 10am

Halfway Nursery and Infant School - Closed

Halfway Junior School - Looking to open at 10am

Hallam Primary - Closed

Hartley Brook Primary - Closed

Hinde House Primary and Secondary - Delayed Opening at 10am

Holt House Infant School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs

Hunter’s Bar Infant - Plans to open at 10am. Any changes to be communicated as early as possible tomorrow morning

Hunter's Bar Junior School - Aiming to open at 10am, with a final decision based upon overnight weather by 8am

Loxley Primary School - Closed

Manor Lodge Primary - Opening at 10am

Mansel Primary - Closed

Meynell Primary School - Closed

Monteney Primary - Closed

Nook Lane - Closed

Norfolk Community Primary - Opening at 10am

Oasis Academy Watermead - open at 10am for all pupils

Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed

Phillimore Community Primary School - Opening at 10am

Pye Bank CE Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in the morning depending on weather conditions overnight

Reignhead Primary School - Open at 10am

Sacred Heart School Hillsborough - Closed

St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Closed

St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School - Opening 10am

St Thomas More Catholic Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in morning

Shooters Grove - Closed

Shortbrook Primary - Looking to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made before 9.30am

Silverdale School - Delayed start of 10am

Southey Green Primary - Closed

Stannington Infant School - Closed

Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School - Closed

Stocksbridge High School - Closed

Stradbroke Primary - Open

Tinsley Meadows Academy - Delayed start

Totley All Saints - Opening at 10am for children if conditions improve by the morning. Will let everyone know as soon as possible if it decides to close

Walkley Primary School - Closed

Waterthorpe NI School - Planning to open at normal time

Wharncliffe Side Primary School - Closed

Windmill Hill Primary - Closed

Wisewood Primary School - Closed

Woodthorpe Community Primary - Aiming to open at 10am

Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School - Plans to open at 9.30am

* The Sheffield College says all of it campuses will be closed to students and staff