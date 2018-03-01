Another snow day in store for Sheffield schoolchildren? Latest on planned school closures

Many schools in Sheffield are set to remain closed tomorrow, with much of the city still blanketed in a thick layer of snow.
Here is the latest from Sheffield Council, as of 10pm.
READ MORE: Football fixtures cancelled at all council parks
You should check directly with your child's school if you are unsure whether it plans to open.
READ MORE: Snow plough crew save man found asleep on South Yorkshire road
Abbeyfield Academy - Opening at 10am
Athelstan Primary - Planning to open as normal tomorrow. Update early in morning via text message
Bankwood Primary School - Opening at 10am
Beck Primary School - Closed
Beighton Nursery Infant School - Open at 10am
Birley Primary Academy - Open from 10am. Gates open from 9.30am. Keep checking for further updates in the morning
Carterknowle Junior School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs
Coit Primary - Closed
Concord and Wincobank - Delayed Opening at 10am
Ecclesall Infant and Ecclesall CE Junior School - Closed
Ecclesfield Primary - Closed
Emmaus Primary - Aiming to open 10am
Fir Vale School Academy Trust - Open to pupils at 10am
Fox Hill Primary School - Closed
Greenhill Primary School - Closed
Greystones Primary School - Opening at 10am
Halfway Nursery and Infant School - Closed
Halfway Junior School - Looking to open at 10am
Hallam Primary - Closed
Hartley Brook Primary - Closed
Hinde House Primary and Secondary - Delayed Opening at 10am
Holt House Infant School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs
Hunter’s Bar Infant - Plans to open at 10am. Any changes to be communicated as early as possible tomorrow morning
Hunter's Bar Junior School - Aiming to open at 10am, with a final decision based upon overnight weather by 8am
Loxley Primary School - Closed
Manor Lodge Primary - Opening at 10am
Mansel Primary - Closed
Meynell Primary School - Closed
Monteney Primary - Closed
Nook Lane - Closed
Norfolk Community Primary - Opening at 10am
Oasis Academy Watermead - open at 10am for all pupils
Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed
Phillimore Community Primary School - Opening at 10am
Pye Bank CE Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in the morning depending on weather conditions overnight
Reignhead Primary School - Open at 10am
Sacred Heart School Hillsborough - Closed
St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Closed
St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School - Opening 10am
St Thomas More Catholic Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in morning
Shooters Grove - Closed
Shortbrook Primary - Looking to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made before 9.30am
Silverdale School - Delayed start of 10am
Southey Green Primary - Closed
Stannington Infant School - Closed
Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School - Closed
Stocksbridge High School - Closed
Stradbroke Primary - Open
Tinsley Meadows Academy - Delayed start
Totley All Saints - Opening at 10am for children if conditions improve by the morning. Will let everyone know as soon as possible if it decides to close
Walkley Primary School - Closed
Waterthorpe NI School - Planning to open at normal time
Wharncliffe Side Primary School - Closed
Windmill Hill Primary - Closed
Wisewood Primary School - Closed
Woodthorpe Community Primary - Aiming to open at 10am
Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School - Plans to open at 9.30am
* The Sheffield College says all of it campuses will be closed to students and staff