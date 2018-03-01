Another snow day in store for Sheffield schoolchildren? Latest on planned closures

Is there another snow day in store for your children?
Many schools in Sheffield are set to remain closed tomorrow, with much of the city still blanketed in a thick layer of snow.

Here is the latest from Sheffield Council, as of 6.30pm.

You should check directly with your child's school if you are unsure whether it plans to open.

Bankwood Primary School - Opening at 10am

Carterknowle Junior School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs

Emmaus Primary - Aiming to open 10am

Halfway Nursery and Infant School - Closed

Halfway Junior School - Looking to open at 10am

Holt House Infant School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs

Manor Lodge Primary - Opening at 10am

Nook Lane - Closed

Norfolk Community Primary - Opening at 10am

Oasis Academy Watermead - open at 10am for all pupils

Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed

Pye Bank CE Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in the morning depending on weather conditions overnight

St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Closed

Shortbrook Primary - Looking to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made before 9.30am

Silverdale School - Delayed start of 10am

Southey Green Primary - Closed

Stannington Infant School - Closed

Tinsley Meadows Academy - Delayed start

Walkley Primary School - Closed

Waterthorpe NI School - Planning to open at normal time

Wharncliffe Side Primary School - Closed

Wisewood Primary School - Closed

Woodthorpe Community Primary - Aiming to open at 10am

* The Sheffield College says all of it campuses will be closed to students and staff