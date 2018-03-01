Another snow day in store for Sheffield schoolchildren? Latest on planned closures

Many schools in Sheffield are set to remain closed tomorrow, with much of the city still blanketed in a thick layer of snow.
Here is the latest from Sheffield Council, as of 6.30pm.
You should check directly with your child's school if you are unsure whether it plans to open.
Bankwood Primary School - Opening at 10am
Carterknowle Junior School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs
Emmaus Primary - Aiming to open 10am
Halfway Nursery and Infant School - Closed
Halfway Junior School - Looking to open at 10am
Holt House Infant School - Open with breakfast club provision, but there will be no after-school clubs
Manor Lodge Primary - Opening at 10am
Nook Lane - Closed
Norfolk Community Primary - Opening at 10am
Oasis Academy Watermead - open at 10am for all pupils
Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed
Pye Bank CE Primary - Planning to open as normal. Update in the morning depending on weather conditions overnight
St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Closed
Shortbrook Primary - Looking to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made before 9.30am
Silverdale School - Delayed start of 10am
Southey Green Primary - Closed
Stannington Infant School - Closed
Tinsley Meadows Academy - Delayed start
Walkley Primary School - Closed
Waterthorpe NI School - Planning to open at normal time
Wharncliffe Side Primary School - Closed
Wisewood Primary School - Closed
Woodthorpe Community Primary - Aiming to open at 10am
* The Sheffield College says all of it campuses will be closed to students and staff