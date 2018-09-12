ANOTHER Sheffield street sealed off due to police incident 

Another Sheffield street is sealed off this morning while police officers deal with an incident.  

There are unconfirmed reports from residents of a knife attack at the top of Spital Hill, Burngreave, this morning.

A police cordon is in place in Burngreave this morning

A grassed communal area, where Spital Hill meets Ellesmere Road has been taped off and there are a number of police cars and a crime scene investigation van at the scene.

Police officers have cordoned off part of Burngreave this morning

One resident said: “All I know is when I was there I saw an ambulance drive off fast and then police coming from all over and tape the little green off in the middle where you can sit.

“I asked a resident what had happened and there said there has been a stabbing.”

Dr Muna Abdi, posting on Twitter, said: “Police have cordoned off Spital Hill and there are about seven police units and a forensic unit.

“Took me 40 mins to get into work. Hope no one is hurt.”

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.