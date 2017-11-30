Another Sheffield school broken into

Another Sheffield school has been broken into, with a two-way radio reported missing.

Birley Community Primary School, Thornbridge Avenue, Birley, was burgled between 1.37am and 1.45am on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the main door was smashed to gain access.

Some desks were damaged during the raid as the crook or offenders responsible searched the school for valuables to steal.

There have been around a dozen school break-ins across the city over recent weeks, with offences reported in suburbs including Mosborough, Birley, Westfield, Handsworth, Hackenthorpe, Heeley and Stradbroke.

There have also been offences in Wales and Aston in Rotherham plus Eckington.

Last weekend, Brinsworth Academy, Brinsworth, Rotherham, was also broken into.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.