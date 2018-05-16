Another quad bike seized in South Yorkshire Police crackdown

Another quad bike has been seized in a police crackdown on the anti-social use of bikes in South Yorkshire.

It was seized by members of the Goldthorpe Neighbourhood Policing Team as part of an operation on the Trans Pennine Trail last weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The anti-social use of off-road bikes and quads will not be tolerated."

