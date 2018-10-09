Another popular bar on Ecclesall Road has revealed it has closed down, but it’s not all bad news for Sheffield customers.

Pointing Dog Clubhouse took to Facebook last week to inform its followers that it would be closing down after Saturday night.

Pointing Dog Sheffield

The Ecclesall Road bar boasted a New York style tavern bar serving cocktails, fine wines and local ales as well as serving food in the restaurant.

It’s not the first Ecclesall Road bar to close its doors this year with Bocelli 1831 and Veeno, The Italian Wine Cafe also recently shutting down.

However, it’s not all bad news for Sheffield customers as the bar will soon reopen as The Lost and Found.

The Victorian themed bar will open on Friday, November 16 and is offering some huge deals and discounts before opening.

A Lost & Found spokesperson said: “Discover Victoria B Darcy’s world of wonder, an ode to the Botanical Gardens filled with wild flowers and fauna.

“Unlock the door to Professor Victoria B Darcy’s blossoming world of horticulture, filled with botanical mixology and seasonal cuisine, mythical figure, Professor Victoria B Darcy will soon be unveiling The Lost & Found, launching in the grand old house, you may once have known as The Polish Club on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.”

“A place for sipping curious libations, indulging in culinary delights, and soaking up the sounds from our resident DJs.

“Ahead of our grand opening on November 16, we’ll be hosting 4 days of pre-opening events where you will be able to sample delicious dishes from our new menus and the best news is... there will be 50% off your total bill!”

The bar will be the sixth Lost & Found to open in the UK, following openings in Birmingham, Knutsford, Bristol and Leeds.