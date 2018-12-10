Anonymous woman puts together survival kits for Sheffield’s rough sleepers

Firefighters in Sheffield are wanting to track down an anonymous woman who donated winter survival kits for the homeless.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kits were dropped off at Sheffield Central fire station on Eyre Street but the woman did not leave her name.

In a post on Twitter, the service said: “Big love to the kind lady who left these winter survival packs for rough sleepers off at our Sheffield HQ – we’ll make sure they get to people who need them.

“We don't know the name of who left them – if it was you, get in touch so we can thank you properly.”