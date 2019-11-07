Manor Estate Farm in Toll Bar was left underwater this morning after torrential rain turned fields into muddy and water filled swamps – the latest in a series of floods at the urban farm.

Now organisers are appealing to the public for help to help pay for improved drainage at the farm in a bid to prevent a repeat of the flooding.

The Doncaster farm is under water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Ami Louise Downs said: “Our poor farm is the worst it’s ever been.

“We are trying to get it dry enough to hire a digger to make some sort of drainage.”

Persistent torrential rain has forced the farm to move animals to other, drier stables – but while they are all safe, hundreds of pounds of hay and straw in the farm’s barn has been destroyed.

The centre, which looks after abandoned and neglected farm animals, including sheep, goats, donkeys pigs and hens, is aiming to raise £2,000 so work can be carried out.

Originally called Tiny Tots farm, the farm is completely self-funded.

Added Ami Louise: “We are raising money to be able to afford a bigger pump and to hire a digger to make a drainage system.

“We cannot change or improve or do anything to prevent flooding until we get the money.”