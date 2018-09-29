Animals on road close part of Doncaster motorway

Part of the M18 near Doncaster is closed this morning due to animals in the road.

The entry slip road on the M18 northbound at junction six in Thorne is closed this morning.

This is due to a number of loose horses in the vicinty.

South Yorkshire police are currently attempting to locate the owners.

The incident is expected to clear between 09:45 and 10am.