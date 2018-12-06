Animal charity need your help finding homes for these dogs and cats this Christmas

An animal charity have teamed up with a Sheffield business to launch their annual Christmas Dinner Appeal.

Rain Rescue have joined forces with Sheffield Window Centre to ask the public to give them donations to help care for the homeless cats and dogs they care for over the festive period.

Lauren Sanderson, Deputy Manager at Rain Rescue, said: “ Sadly, the festive season means we will see a rise in the number of dogs and cats abandoned that urgently need our care.

“We’ve already paid out over £3,000 in vets fees in November, and with rising costs of heating and our kennels and cattery in freezing temperatures we desperately need help.

“Just a small donation of say £5 will ensure we can be here to keep the animals, safe, fed, warm and healthy.”

Rain Rescue are also looking for new homes for their animals this Christmas and are encouraging people to adopt them.

Lauren added: “Adoptions tend to slow right down in December as people turn to breeders for cute puppies as presents.

“It’s a real shame because the experience of adopting a dog responsibly as a family is so rewarding as opposed to an impulse purchase of a puppy or kitten where the decision hasn’t been made together.”

One of the dogs who needs a new home is Blue.

Lauren said: “He’s an older gent with a heart of gold. Sadly been overlooked but we hope people will see his pictures and see just what a fabulous character this boy is.”

To make a donation to Rain Rescue, please send cash or cheques payable to ‘Rain Rescue’ to Summerfield Lodge Annexe, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ, or text ‘DINN55 £5’ to 70070 to give £5. Text costs £5 plus one standard network rate message.