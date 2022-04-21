Angry family's £500 taxi fare after Wizz Air dumps them 200 miles from home in Doncaster

Now one upset family have revealed how they were forced to fork out the bumper fee after Monday’s flight fiasco.

Hilla Lousky, her husband and their two children were supposed to land from Tel Aviv, Israel, into London's Gatwick Airport on Monday morning but were rerouted to Doncaster.

Wizz Air has apologised for the flight fiasco.

The flight was already running three hours behind schedule by the time it got into the air when passengers were told about the diversion.

They were told coaches would be waiting to take them south, but there were non organised with Hilla her husband and children, 10-year-old daughter Zohar and her baby boy Yahel, among those caught up in the chaos.

Hilla told The Mirror: "Yahel was crying and was extremely tired"

"I prepared some food before the flight, snacks and milk, but when babies are too tired, they can't really eat properly."

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said customers will be reimbursed for any transportation costs.

“Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and disruption that was caused by the rerouting of its flight W9 5752 from Tel Aviv to London Gatwick on Easter Monday.

"Due to Air Traffic Control staff shortages at London Gatwick, it was unfortunately not possible for the flight to land at the airport as planned, and instead it had to divert to Doncaster Sheffield.

"Owing to lack of available bus and train transfers at short notice, we were unable to source transportation as quickly as we would have liked.

"We seek to deliver great customer experiences, and recognise that we fell short on this occasion.

"All affected customers will be reimbursed for any transportation costs incurred.”