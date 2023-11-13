Angling after a great day out with St Luke’s Hospice

Gone fishing! And even though they didn’t return with the biggest catch, St Luke’s Hospice patients had a great time on the water at Ladybower Reservoir.

The special angling party set off the hospice’s Ecclesall Road South site for a spot of fly fishing at the celebrated Peak District beauty spot.

The session was organised in association with Ladybower Fisheries and supported by the British Disabled Angling Association, the leading disability angling charity in Great Britain, creating fishing opportunities, inclusive angling environments and equality for disabled children and adults with an interest in fishing.

“We had a party of five taking part and they all loved it,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

St Luke's patients enjoyed a day on the water at Ladybower

“We are so pleased that the BDAA gave us this opportunity and judging by the response, I think it’s definitely something we will want to do again.

“They were all enjoying it so much that after two hours nobody wanted to come back off the water.

“One of the group told me that it was a great opportunity to forget about everything apart from the fishing and complete relaxation, which is very much what so many of our Patient and Family Support services are about.”