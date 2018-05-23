Anger over proposed changes to urgent care services in Sheffield

Sheffield Star readers have voiced their concern over proposed changes to urgent care services in the city.

Health chiefs are planning to shut the Minor Injuries Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and the NHS Walk-in Centre in Broad Lane close to the city centre.

The Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire.

The proposals include moving the services to the Northern General Hospital and also carrying out more eye care appointments at opticians rather than on hospital wards.

Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group bosses say the plans will simplify services and save money.

But many residents have taken to Facebook to bemoan the fact that patients in the south of the city would have to travel further to the Northern General for treatment.

Emma-Louise Brown said: “It is a nightmare getting to the Northern General. When you are ill or injured the last thing you want to do is have to battle through a long journey.

“People will just start abusing the 999 emergency service more because they can’t get there.”

Lindsay Mclaughlin added: “The Northern General is an absolute nightmare to access if you have any disabilities or an injury as it is so spread out.

“The Hallamshire and Broad Lane are reasonably central and accessible easily for people taking buses, walking or being dropped off.”

Chris Jackson posted: “We need them on this side of the city.”

Julie Walker added: “Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken.”

CCG bosses have previously said money saved from the closures will be invested to improve access to same-day GP appointments.

Thousands of people have responded to a public consultation on the plans.

The CCG say they are currently looking at issues raised in the consultation to see if any of the alternative suggestions are viable.

If agreed, a shortlist to be presented to health chiefs in June will be developed and tested so that a final recommendation can be published by late autumn.