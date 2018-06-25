Anger over alleged bus fare increases across Sheffield

Angry passengers claim they have been hit by 'extortionate' price increases on a number of bus routes across Sheffield.

Scores of commuters have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration over apparent price hikes on some services run by First across the city.

Former Sheffield Council leader Lord Scriven issued an angry tweet in which he claimed he had been charged £2 to travel from Hunter's Bar to the city centre.

He added: "You're taking the ****. So much for Sheffield Bus Partnership. It's the car for me in future."

Pete Griffith added: "Why has a single from Hunter’s Bar to the city centre gone up from £1.50 in May to £2? There was an increase to £1.70 two weeks ago!"

Rosie Brown claimed she had been charged £2 to travel from Broomhill to the city centre, up from £1.70 last week and £1.50 "a few weeks ago."

Cherry Limb said she was charged £3 from the city centre to Nether Edge and added: "I thought the driver had misheard me when I got on so said 'oh no sorry I only want a ticket for a 15 minute ride, I don't want to buy the actual bus'."

Craig Marston tweeted: "The problem being highlighted here is the extortionate cost of bus fares. There’s absolutely no incentive to leave the car at home."

In a letter to The Star, Andrew Green, of Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, claimed First increased the fare from Firth Park to the city centre from £1.50 to £1.70 and then an "eye-watering" £2 in a matter of weeks.

He wrote: "In an age when people are trying to be a little greener, this policy of increasing fares will only result in more and more people, especially those with families, turning back to their cars."

First tweeted that under a price promise system, introduced in October 2016, fares are "monitored every week" and added: "From Sunday, our main competitor in Sheffield increased their fares, which will mean many of our customers in Sheffield will be charged more."

A spokesperson for the company said today: "If another bus operator has increased their fares, then under the price promise, our fare will match this."

First previously revealed it would introduce changes to some of its fares from Sunday, May 27, however individual changes were not mentioned in detail in the announcement.

Customers were instead urged to use First's mobile phone app, which they claimed would offer cheaper fares for most tickets when compared to buying them from the driver.

We have asked the Sheffield Bus Partnership – made up of Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and private bus companies including First and Stagecoach - for comment and are waiting for a response.