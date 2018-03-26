Anger as dog walker stumbles on semi-naked woman in porn photo shoot in Doncaster wood

A dog walker has spoken of his anger after finding a semi-naked woman taking part in a pornographic photo shoot in broad daylight at a Doncaster beauty spot.

The man confronted a photographer in Sandall Beat Wood after spotting a young woman posing for photos with her trousers around her ankles in the doorway of a disused building at the nature reserve yesterday.

In a video clip of the confrontation, which the Free Press has seen, the dog walker can be seen arguing with a photographer wearing a blue top while in the background, the female model appears fully dressed on her mobile phone.

Clearly flustered at being caught and filmed, the snapper says: "We're not doing any harm, come on lads, she's a professional model."

A voice off camera replies: "We're in Sandall Beat at the moment and you are taking pictures - I've seen her without her trousers on.

"I could have kids here and you are doing something like this in the public eye."

The photographer replies that he has been watching for children and says: "I'm not trying to cause any trouble lads."

The man filming replies: "It's not appropriate to be doing this in Sandall Beat. We've walked past and seen her semi-naked."

The photographer responds: "I take your point. We're all grown ups. We're not trying to cause any trouble. We'll wander back to the car and b*gger off."

The man replies: "I just don't like it."

The photo shoot was taking place a short distance from a play area in Sandall Beat, popular with children and families.

The wood, at the end of the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse, has always been a popular spot for walkers and cyclists.

But it has also got a long unwanted tag as a spot for outdoor sex and 'dogging' activties, especially after dark with many couples using the secluded car park at the entrance to the woods for sex.