Anger as caravans appear at Sheffield recreation ground

Caravans have appeared at a recreation ground in Sheffield, prompting an angry response from some local residents.

Vehicles began arriving at Handsworth Rec this afternoon, according to one resident, who asked not to be named, and more are continuing to turn up this evening.

Police say they have received numerous calls about caravans at Handsworth Rec

Photos from the site show there are at least a dozen vehicles on the grass at the recreation ground, off St Joseph's Road, but the total number present is not known at this stage.

One resident, who asked not be be named, said: "Lots of caravans have arrived on Handsworth Rec, right next to the park, and we want them moved immediately."

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said officers were first made aware that caravans had arrived at the park at 6.25pm and a number of additional calls had since been received.

He said police were liaising with Sheffield Council, and officers had been allocated to attend the scene this evening.

He added that he was unable to say at this stage what action would be taken, as discussions with the council were ongoing.