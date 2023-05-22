News you can trust since 1887
Angela and family aim for a double assault on Three Peaks Challenge

The Coult family are aiming for a double assault on the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge as they raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:15 BST
Stephen (centre) on one of his favourite walks with Angela and son LukeStephen (centre) on one of his favourite walks with Angela and son Luke
Stephen (centre) on one of his favourite walks with Angela and son Luke

Angela Coult’s husband Stephen was a patient at St Luke’s as he faced the final days of his battle against cancer.

“He was at St Luke’s for around a month and at the end of his life we were with him all the time,” says Angela, who lives in Woodhouse.

“All I can say is that the care we received was unbelievable, it was like being part of a big family.

“Everybody from the lady who was cleaning the room, to the laundry people, the people who served meals and the nurses – they were all incredible.”

That is why Angela, younger son Luke, his partner Tracy McGee and Angela’s niece Kirsty Perrin have all signed up to take part in the St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday June 10.

Angela’s older son Carl is unable to join the team on that day so he will be talking on the challenge with friends Kavan May, Duane Ellis, Dan Braybrook, Dave Chapman, Ryan Barker and Craig Knowles on June 24 – with brother Luke joining in for a second time!

The 26-mile fundraiser takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!

People completing the challenge on behalf of St Luke’s pay a £30 deposit and then raise a minimum of £200 per person – all of which will go to St Luke’s patient care.

“I am determined to do it and I know there are people want to support us,” said Angela.

“In fact, I’ve had one anonymous donor already give £100, so I’ve already reached almost £300 and there’s plenty of time to raise even more.”

Anybody interested in taking part in St Luke's Three Peaks Challenge in 2023 should email [email protected] call 0114 235 7592 or contact Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews at [email protected]

