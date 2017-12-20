An untaxed driver overtook an undercover police car in Sheffield - and probably wished he hadn't

Most of us have overtaken another car at some point in our lives - but probably not when we haven't taxed our car.

But that's exactly what one driver in Sheffield decided to do and there's little doubt that he would have immediately regretted it.

That's because, little did he know, the car he overtook was actually an unmarked police car.

Police decided to pull the impatient driver in the early hours of Tuesday morning after realising that the car had not been taxed since August.

However, things soon went from bad to worse for the driver when officers discovered the 'unmistakable smell of cannabis' from him.

After failing a roadside drugs test, the driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of this car overtook one of our unmarked cars in Sheffield tonight.

"A quick computer check showed that it hasn't been taxed since August so we gave it a pull to speak to the driver.

"The unmistakable smell of Cannabis then came to the attention of the officer so a roadside drugs test was carried out.

"Unfortunately for the driver he failed and tested positive so was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

"He now has the long wait over Christmas to see if he will end up in court once his blood sample has been tested plus all the costs of the recovery to get his car back."