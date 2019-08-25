An injured woman had to be freed from the wreckage of a car after a crash in Derbyshire
An injured woman was taken to hospital after she was cut free from the wreckage of a road traffic crash.
By Jon Cooper
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 09:52
The crash happened on the Snake Road, at Bamford, about 1.30pm, yesterday, Saturday, August 24.
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said firefighters from Hathersage and Glossop attended the incident and found one vehicle on its roof.
The spokesman added that a woman was freed from the vehicle by firefighters and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.