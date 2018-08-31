An Indian street food restaurant opens in Sheffield next week – with HUGE discounts  

A new Indian street food restaurant will open on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road next week, and there’s huge discounts to be had.

The Sheffield site will be the restaurant’s fifth store opening after seeing success in Leeds, York, Headingley and Harrogate.

Leeds based Scottish entrepreneur Alison White set up the first Cat’s Pyjamas in Headingley in 2015.

The menu has been crafted with ‘tantalising aromas and fragrant flavours to create food that will wake the taste buds’.

Alison said: “We celebrate Indian street food culture - the carts and street side vendors that dot the length and breadth of India’s regions, preserving age-old recipes whilst creating urban legends.

“Inspired by the hawker’s local dishes, Goa’s seafood shacks and the toddy shops of Kerala, every one of our dishes is infused with the passion of India’s cooks.

“We’re combining the energy from our bustling kitchen with vibrant decor to evoke the colours, chaos and craziness of India and create a fun, easy-going, dynamic atmosphere.

“We’re bringing the best Indian street food this side of Delhi to the heart of Yorkshire.”

The Ecclesall Road restaurant will open on Wednesday, September 5 on the former Prezzo site and they’re promising huge savings.

For the first two weeks of opening, the restaurant will be offering 50 per cent off food.

Visit their website for more information.