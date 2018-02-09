'An amazing dream come true:' Doncaster singer Raya thanks fans after Eurovision bid

Doncaster singing star Raya has thanked fans and spoken of her 'amazing dream' after bidding to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Barnby Dun based Raya, whose real name is Rachel Clark, missed out in Wednesday night's qualifying show with her entry Crazy but has revealed plans to release more music following her performance at the Eurovision: You Decide contest in Brighton.

In a series of posts on Facebook and Twitter, she dedicated the show to her dad Andy, 62, who died of cancer last year.

She said: "Thank you so much everybody.

"The support, and love and all round craziness from you all has been absolutely incredible.

"The atmosphere was electric and it felt like a dream come true. What an honour and what an experience!

"My friends and family have also been so amazing all the way through so thank you to you all.

"I hope my Dad was watching down with a big smile on his face last night.

"It was a huge achievement and milestone for me, and unbelievably sad that he couldn’t be here for it but still, I feel blessed for everyone still in my life and that I was given such an opportunity. What a journey it has been! I’ve got a lot more to bring so do watch this space.

"But first, PJ’s, vino, chick flicks and falling asleep before 10 no doubt!"

"I literally cannot wait to release my music to you very, very soon."

She also described winner SuRie as an "absolute diamond woman" and paid tribute to the show's other contestants, adding: "So well deserved. Also such an honour to work with all of you other insanely sensational performers."

The 27-year-old former Hungerhill School pupil and one-time Doncaster Rovers' Vikette said of her song, Crazy: "I put my everything into that performance and it really pushed me in so many areas... Such an amazing learning experience and opportunity to really have a proper song and dance So glad you enjoyed it.

"A massive, massive thank you to absolutely everyone who’s shown so much love and support right from the beginning and after my performance last night. You’re all so amazing and it really was a dream come true!"