Amir Arezoo: Barnsley maths teacher wins £64K on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Amir Arezoo, who is the vice principal at Horizon Community College in Barnsley, impressed with his knowledge on the ITV quiz show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.
The keen cyclist, who enjoys caravan holidays, appeared on the programme on Sunday, March 10.
He found the £64,000 question a doddle as it was about maths. He correctly answered that the woman considered to be the first computer programmer was Ada Lovelace. He explained that he was particularly confident as he also teaches computing.
But he came unstuck at £125,000, playing it safe and opting to walk away with £64,000, after phoning a friend who was stumped too.
Asked which Academy Award-winning actress won an Oscar for her debut on-screen film performance, he was drawn towards Cher but the correct answer turned out to be Julie Andrews, who was honoured for her role as Mary Poppins.
