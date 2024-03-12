Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A maths teacher from Barnsley has won £64,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Amir Arezoo, who is the vice principal at Horizon Community College in Barnsley, impressed with his knowledge on the ITV quiz show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

Barnsley maths teacher Amir Arezoo appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, pictured (Credit: Stellify Media)

The keen cyclist, who enjoys caravan holidays, appeared on the programme on Sunday, March 10.

He found the £64,000 question a doddle as it was about maths. He correctly answered that the woman considered to be the first computer programmer was Ada Lovelace. He explained that he was particularly confident as he also teaches computing.

But he came unstuck at £125,000, playing it safe and opting to walk away with £64,000, after phoning a friend who was stumped too.