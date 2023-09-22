It might not be the Wacky Races but it’s just as crazy and colourful…and it’s already raised £80,000 for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Bangers and Cash, the unique car rally that combines a road trip with an art exhibition, set off from Meadowhall for Munich last Thursday.

Four days later, all 21 cars had successfully completed the challenge, with the team from Advanced Metal Innovation Company taking first place, with OSL Group coming in second and Evoluted third.

The majority of the highly decorated vehicles, none of which cost more than £1,500, had sailed to Holland from Hull but some of the cars chose to depart from Harwich and one even took on the challenge of travelling via the Channel Tunnel.

The AMICO team crossed the Munich finish line first

Whatever their embarkation point, throughout their four days on the road, the teams visited eight countries and travelled 1092 miles, taking part in a series of special challenges along the route.

All the vehicles had specially decorated bonnets designed by a host of acclaimed artists, including Lisa Maltby, Tom J Newell, Matt Cockayne, Sian Ellis, Emily Redfearn, Vicky Scott, Jaydon Robottom, SKEG and Lois Cordelia.

And now that the rally is over, those bonnets become the stars of the show as they return to Sheffield for a fantastic city centre art trail, which will see all the works displayed at sites throughout the city from October 14 to 29, making a great half term holiday activity for all the family to enjoy.

The bonnets will then make their final appearance at a special charity auction dinner at the Victoria Crowne Plaza on Friday November 3.

Roundabout had their own team in the rally

“I think it would be accurate to say that all our competing teams had a great time driving through Europe and we are delighted that they all made it across the Munich finish line in one piece,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We are even more delighted that the rally itself has already raised more than £80,000, and we still have our art trail and auction to go!

“That’s an incredible amount of money raised and it really will make the most enormous difference to the lives of some of South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable young people.

“We just want to say a big thank you to all 21 teams and our fantastic artists for making Bangers and Cash such a great success.