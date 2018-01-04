Amelia, aged seven, donates items to Doncaster food bank

A kind-hearted girl has used to money she makes from busking to buy food to donate to one of the borough’s food banks.

Amelia Durdy, aged seven, makes money to buy food for the Rossington branch of Doncaster foodbank by entertaining shoppers in Doncaster, Rotherham, Retford, Worksop and Harworth with her flute playing.

Mum Fiona said she was very proud of her daughter.

“She has taken several cars full of food to them over the last couple of months.

“Amelia has seen the difference it makes to people and she is pleased to be able to support them.

“She loves going to choose the food she is going to donate. It’s been an experience for her though.

“At first, she wanted to take lots of chocolate spread because she thought it would be great to be able to eat that every day and she didn’t want to buy toilet roll because she said that was boring, but now she realises that she wouldn’t like to live without toilet roll and people need food that they can make proper meals with.”

Amelia was recently able to take 167kg of donationsto the food bank, at Holmescarr Community Centre on Grange Lane, thanks to help from shoppers at Asda supermarket in Harworth.

She played the flute for an hour in the store, on Scrooby Road, and asked shoppers to donate food or money to help the cause.

Amelia intends to carry on donating as much food as possible to the food bank throughout this year.

Fiona added: “We’d like to thank everyone at the food bank for being so kind to Amelia, and also everyone who has been supportive and donated money or food.”

You can see what Amelia is doing by following her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Amelia-Durdy-107740806386165.