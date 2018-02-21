Ambulances to be freed up as part of Sheffield hospitals walkway plans

More ambulances will be available to respond to emergencies after plans for a new glazed walkway between two Sheffield Hospitals were approved.

Sheffield Council approved a planning application to build a covered walkway, which will be used to transport patients, staff and visitors between Weston Park and Jessops Hospitals.

Kirsten Major, deputy chief executive of the trust, said: “Currently we have to use ambulances to transfer patients the short distance because there is no direct link between the hospitals.

“This takes up an important resource and can add a delay in any transfer or care needed. The covered link walkway will mean we can transfer patients really quickly, safely and comfortably.

“It will also enable staff to move between the two hospitals even more quickly to provide care when it is needed especially when this is an urgent situation.”

