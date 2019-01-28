Ambulance service boss saddened at death of man involved in collision with ambulance in Sheffield

Have your say

Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s Chief Executive has said he is ‘saddened’ at the death of a man involved in a collision with an ambulance in Sheffield.

Rod Barnes issued a statement after it emerged yesterday that a 57-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Sheffield earlier this month had died.

The pedestrian was struck by an ambulance on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, at around 10.35am on Monday, January 14 and died in hospital on Friday, January 25.

Mr Barnes said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the pedestrian involved in a collision with an emergency ambulance on Burngreave Road in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield on January 14.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to work with the police to help with their investigation into the incident.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 298 of January 14.