Ambulance called as passenger taken ill on Sheffield tram tonight

The tram was travelling from Middlewood to Meadownhall when it stopped because of concerns for the passenger at around 7.30pm this evening.

That service was then cancelled while the tram’s crew waited for the ambulance to arrive on the scene and take the passenger to hospital, after stopping the tram at Infirmary Road

As a result of the previous cancellation, the 8.25pm yellow route service from Meadowhall was also cancelled.

One of Sheffield's trams

Stagecoach Supertram said in a statement this evening: “The 19:32 yellow route from Middlewood is cancelled due to the crew waiting for an ambulance for a poorly passenger. Apologies for any inconvenience.

They also said: “Due to a poorly passenger on board a tram on Infirmary Road, services are subject to minor delays between Shalesmoor and Middlewood/Malin Bridge.”