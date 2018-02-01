Amazing photos show sad decline of Sheffield’s Old Town Hall

These amazing new photos from inside Sheffield’s Old Town Hall show the sad decline of one of the city’s best-known landmarks.

They were taken by Instagrammer the_unknown_phot0grapher, who would not reveal his real name or how he gained access to the empty Grade II-listed building in Castlegate.

He said he hoped they would refocus people’s attention on restoring the once grand premises to their former glory.

“It’s an amazing building and it’s such a shame to see what’s happening to it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, lots of people go inside to wreck stuff and it’s quite smashed up and dangerous in places, with the floors caving in.

“I really hope it can be brought back into use but from what I’ve seen it’s going to cost a fair bit of money to restore.

“I’ve been all over the UK and Europe photographing abandoned buildings and sadly I’ve seen buildings in much better condition which end up getting knocked down, listed or not.

“Sheffield has a lot of buildings which are left to rot away. Hopefully this will open people’s eyes to what’s happening to this fantastic building.”

The Old Town Hall is owned by G1 London Properties, which bought the building in 2004 for a reported £650,000.

It is currently listed for sale by Colloco, which describes the early 19th-century property as a ‘unique development opportunity’.

The Friends of the Old Town Hall has created the Castlegate Preservation Trust in an attempt to buy the building on Waingate and bring it back into use.

The group is considering inviting members of the public to buy community shares to help fund the purchase.

It is seeking new board members and advisors to help revive the building, which it estimates will cost well over £10 million.

If you think you could help, email, email fothsheffield@gmail.com