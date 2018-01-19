Alumni event at Pye Bank School will give glimpse into new £25million academy

Former pupils of Pye Bank School are invited tour the building which is being converted into a new £25 million academy.

Astrea Academy Trust is holding a special alumni event at Astrea Academy Sheffield - a new academy for youngsters aged three to 18 in Burngreave.

Principal designate of Astrea Academy Sheffield, Kim Walton

Former pupils of the Grade II listed Pye Bank School are invited to a special celebratory event in May.

The event will include a tour of the new academy which incorporates the old school building.

Principal designate of Astrea Academy Sheffield, Kim Walton, said: “With the combination of a Grade II listed building and a brand new building, there is a real physical heritage to our new school.

"We want to celebrate that by inviting former pupils to come and see for themselves what Astrea Academy Sheffield is all about.

"Ahead of that though, we’d love for alumni to think about the academy for their own children or grandchildren – it would be absolutely wonderful to have some of the same families in our very first cohort of children joining reception.”

Bosses at Astrea Academy Sheffield have launched a logo Sapienta Ducet ad Astra, which means Wisdom Leads to the Stars, which will feature on the school's new uniform.

Anyone wanting to apply for a place in reception for September 2018 has until January 31st to apply.