Alton Towers WhatsApp ticket giveaway message 'a scam'

WhatsApp users across South Yorkshire are being warned of a scam offering free tickets to Alton Towers theme park.

The fake giveaway is spreading fast, with users saying they received a torrent of spam messages with links to a malicious website.

Users said the link offers five free passes to the first 500 families to share the message.

When clicked, the link takes users to a survey and encourages them to send it on to 20 friends.

The Staffordshire theme park said it was taking action to remove the offer and urged guests not to share it.

A spokesman for Alton Towers said: "We are aware of a ticket offer being shared on social media that claims to be from Alton Towers Resort.

"This is not a genuine offer, or in any way affiliated with Alton Towers.

"Action is being taken to remove this offer and we urge guests not to share their personal details or forward the offer to their contacts."

WhatsApp has been approached for comment.