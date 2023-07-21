Yorkshire-based Altitude PR has been named New PR Consultancy of the Year at the prestigious CIPR Excellence Awards 2023.

The industry Oscars, run by the Chartered Institute for Public Relations, highlights the impressive work of UK public relations practitioners.

Altitude PR triumphed at a glittering London ceremony attended by industry heavyweights representing some of the biggest brands in world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-based consultancy launched in February 2022 with the intention of helping ambitious businesses and organisations unlock potential through excellent communication.

L-R: Account Executive Max Haley, Account Manager Rachel Measures. Director Jane Whitham, PR and Com

The four-strong team has a 100 per cent client retention rate and counts Henry Boot Construction, British Glass, Mattress Online, RBH Properties, Barnsley Museums and Wolf Laundry among its clients.

Director Jane Whitham said: “We’ve had an exceptional first year and to see Altitude win such a highly coveted award is incredible.

“Our clients are fantastic, and it is a testament to them, and the strong relationships we’ve developed, that we’ve had such a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set up Altitude to help clients to develop and implement impactful PR strategies which help organisations evolve and help businesses unlock their potential. We are incredibly proud of the work we do and the industry recognition that our approach is attracting.”

CIPR Award Asset

CIPR president Steve Shepperson-Smith said: “Everyone shortlisted for awards reflected the best of the UK PR industry, particularly those who came away as winners. Public relations, at its best, is an industry that has a positive impact on society, helping deliver effective, ethical, two-way communications that genuinely help audiences.”

Judges added: “It is positive to see an agency with a strong local ethos and ties to the developing regional economy starting to attract clients from outside the region. Altitude’s approach…aligns its learning culture to the overall model for delivering great service to clients.”