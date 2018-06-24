‘Allen’ the peregrine falcon finds new home at University of Sheffield

A sculpture of a peregrine falcon made of 17,000 allen keys has found a new home at the University of Sheffield - within sight of the nest of its real-life counterparts.

‘Allen’ the peregrine falcon now stands outside the University’s Diamond building in the shadow of St George’s Church tower, where peregrine falcons have been successfully breeding since 2012.

Previously located in Sheaf Square, outside Sheffield station, the sculpture will now greet visitors to the University’s campus and the £81m Diamond building.

The sculpture was created by metal-working artist Jason Heppenstall to mark the opening of Sheffield’s new Ikea store in 2017.

The Chair of the Sheffield Bird Study Group, Professor David Wood, from the University's School of Languages and Cultures, said: “The peregrines at St George's have really captured the imagination of people in Sheffield.

"There's something special about having these icons of wilderness and speed right here in the city and it was a thrill to see that their popularity had resulted in the statue. Having it here on campus is an entirely fitting 'migration' as the statue comes to the peregrines' home territory.”

Since arriving at St George’s, the real-life peregrines have successfully raised 20 chicks, including three in 2018.

Over the past six years, the urban peregrines have become a regular feature in Sheffield’s skyscape, after a breeding project was kick-started by the Sheffield Bird Study Group, backed by the University.

Nesting platforms were specially erected for the birds, and the University installed panoramic webcams over the church lecture theatre to keep an eye on the peregrines in their nest and prevent tampering.

Jason Heppenstall, the artist behind Allen, said he found it 'heartwarming' to know that Allen's next home will be close where the real peregrines take roost.

And Professor Vanessa Toulmin, who is director of city and culture and commissioned Jason to make the sculpture, said: “Allen will take pride of place outside the Diamond and be seen by thousands of students, staff and visitors to campus every day."

The Sheffield Bird Group is fundraising to help continue its work with the peregrines. Donations can be made at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/sheffieldperegrines.