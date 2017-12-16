Allegations of a further sex assault have been exaggerated on social media, say police

Police officers investigating an allegation of a second sexual assault in Ilkeston are satisfied that the incident is not as it has been reported on social media.

Derbyshire Constabulary is also satisfied that the incident is not linked to the rape and attempted murder that the force is still investigating.

An artist's impression of the man who allegedly raped and attempted to murder a woman in Ilkeston in the early hours of Sunday, November 26.

Police have spoken to a 17-year-old, who was whistled at by a man, as she walked along Nottingham Road shortly before 7am, on Thursday, December 14.

The man then walked past her, brushing against her shoulder as he did so, according to police.

The 17-year-old understandably felt uncomfortable by his actions, especially in light of the serious attack which took place in the town on Sunday, November 26.

Derbyshire Constabulary stated that reports of this latest incident have been exaggerated on social media but police would like to reassure the public that this matter has also been investigated and police have spoken to the young woman concerned.

Police stated that they appreciate people living in Ilkeston are concerned and residents are right to be vigilant.

Officers from the East Midlands Major Crime Team are still investigating the rape and attempted murder of a woman in the town.

She was walking along Queens Avenue during the early hours of Sunday, November 26, when she was approached by a man.

He grabbed hold of her, strangled her and then raped her, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary’s dedicated team by calling 101 and quoting reference number 17000514655.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.