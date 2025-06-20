Kelham Pride returns for another year of celebrating LGBTQIA+ love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, June 21, Kelham Island and Neepsend will once again come alive with colour, music and celebration for Kelham Pride 2025.

This community-led event is a joyful tribute to LGBTQIA+ love, identity, and inclusion, and best of all, it’s completely free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelham pride returns.

The day kicks off with a pride parade at 12.30pm, starting from Kelham Island Museum and making its way to the main stage on Burton Road.

This parade sets the tone for what promises to be a fun-filled and inclusive day for people of all ages.

The main stage on Burton Road will be live from 1pm to 10pm, hosting a dynamic line-up of performers and entertainers.

Headlining the stage is DJ Kavita, bringing high-energy vibes to close out the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the line-up includes DJ Elwood, Smashby, and 90s Bangers with Lauren, along with a special Madonna tribute also by Lauren.

You'll also catch performances by Rock Candy, Bin Bag, General Waste, Aunty Climax, Rio, Jack Valentine, Hot Pot Drag, King Confuza, the Dronny Bottom Buskers, Shirley, INK Dance, and Bipolar Abdul, making it one of the most diverse entertainment rosters Kelham Pride has ever seen.

If you’re in the mood for dancing, the Beach Hut Stage will also be in full swing from 1pm to 10pm.

Expect big-name DJs like Matt Rhodes, Dan Walker, and Kai Ryan to keep the party going with back-to-back sets all day long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting a more relaxed experience, the food village will be open from noon to 11pm, offering plenty of delicious street food options.

The family-friendly area and community stalls will be running from 1pm to 9pm, providing a welcoming space to explore local makers, charities and LGBTQIA+ organisations.

Organised by a community-based charity in partnership with local businesses, Kelham Pride’s mission is to create progressive and respectful spaces in Kelham Island and Neepsend whilst also encouraging lots of fun.

Kelham Pride 2025 – Info at a Glance

Location: Kelham Island & Neepsend, Sheffield

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Entry: Free for everyone

Purpose: Celebrating LGBTQIA+ love, identity, and community

Parade: Starts at 12.30pm from Kelham Island Museum, ending at the main stage on Burton Road

Main Stage (Burton Road): 1:00pm – 10:00pm

Headliner: DJ Kavita

Performers include: DJ Elwood, Smashby, 90s Bangers with Lauren, Madonna tribute by Lauren, Rock Candy, Bin Bag, General Waste, Aunty Climax, Rio, Jack Valentine, Hot Pot Drag, King Confuza, Dronny Bottom Buskers, Shirley, INK Dance, Bipolar Abdul

Beach Hut Stage: 1:00pm – 10:00pm

DJ Matt Rhodes

DJ Dan Walker

DJ Kai Ryan

Food and Family Areas:

Food Village: 12noon – 11.00pm

Stalls and Family Area: 1.00pm – 9.00pm