Kelham Pride Sheffield: Carnival atmosphere expected in city for LGBTQ+ celebration
On Saturday, June 21, Kelham Island and Neepsend will once again come alive with colour, music and celebration for Kelham Pride 2025.
This community-led event is a joyful tribute to LGBTQIA+ love, identity, and inclusion, and best of all, it’s completely free to attend.
The day kicks off with a pride parade at 12.30pm, starting from Kelham Island Museum and making its way to the main stage on Burton Road.
This parade sets the tone for what promises to be a fun-filled and inclusive day for people of all ages.
The main stage on Burton Road will be live from 1pm to 10pm, hosting a dynamic line-up of performers and entertainers.
Headlining the stage is DJ Kavita, bringing high-energy vibes to close out the evening.
The rest of the line-up includes DJ Elwood, Smashby, and 90s Bangers with Lauren, along with a special Madonna tribute also by Lauren.
You'll also catch performances by Rock Candy, Bin Bag, General Waste, Aunty Climax, Rio, Jack Valentine, Hot Pot Drag, King Confuza, the Dronny Bottom Buskers, Shirley, INK Dance, and Bipolar Abdul, making it one of the most diverse entertainment rosters Kelham Pride has ever seen.
If you’re in the mood for dancing, the Beach Hut Stage will also be in full swing from 1pm to 10pm.
Expect big-name DJs like Matt Rhodes, Dan Walker, and Kai Ryan to keep the party going with back-to-back sets all day long.
For those wanting a more relaxed experience, the food village will be open from noon to 11pm, offering plenty of delicious street food options.
The family-friendly area and community stalls will be running from 1pm to 9pm, providing a welcoming space to explore local makers, charities and LGBTQIA+ organisations.
Organised by a community-based charity in partnership with local businesses, Kelham Pride’s mission is to create progressive and respectful spaces in Kelham Island and Neepsend whilst also encouraging lots of fun.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Kelham Pride 2025 – Info at a Glance
- Location: Kelham Island & Neepsend, Sheffield
- Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
- Entry: Free for everyone
- Purpose: Celebrating LGBTQIA+ love, identity, and community
- Parade: Starts at 12.30pm from Kelham Island Museum, ending at the main stage on Burton Road
Main Stage (Burton Road): 1:00pm – 10:00pm
- Headliner: DJ Kavita
- Performers include: DJ Elwood, Smashby, 90s Bangers with Lauren, Madonna tribute by Lauren, Rock Candy, Bin Bag, General Waste, Aunty Climax, Rio, Jack Valentine, Hot Pot Drag, King Confuza, Dronny Bottom Buskers, Shirley, INK Dance, Bipolar Abdul
Beach Hut Stage: 1:00pm – 10:00pm
- DJ Matt Rhodes
- DJ Dan Walker
- DJ Kai Ryan
Food and Family Areas:
- Food Village: 12noon – 11.00pm
- Stalls and Family Area: 1.00pm – 9.00pm