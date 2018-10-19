All-girls football team in Sheffield fundraising for new kit 

Members of an all-girls football club in Sheffield are asking sports fans to swap their beloved teams shirts, for those they never dreamed of wearing in return for donations after being given a great fundraising opportunity.

Steel City Wanderers Ladies Football Club, who train at St Georges Park in High Green, have just over three weeks to raise money which will help develop the club and buy the girls a new winter kit for both training and match days.

All the teams on a training day wearing their t-shirts inside out to promote national suicide awareness day

The club, which formed in 1993 as Loxley Girls FC before changing name two years later, are one of ten teams in South Yorkshire chosen to take part in Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids Sports Club Challenge.

This means that from now until November 12th all funds raised up to £2,500, will be matched by Hallam FM.

The club will be hosting various fundraising events, including a sponsored bungee jump in the dark, and a sponsored dribble, and will be asking family and friends to wear a football shirt from a rivalry team.

Family and friends, many of whom wouldn’t be seen dead in the shirt of a rival team, will in fact do just that if the club raise £1000.

Open age player Claire Keats has also offered to shave her head if she can raise the same figure.

Steel City are a non-profit family run football club run by volunteers, who rely solely on sponsorship and fundraising to keep the club running.

So, to achieve the opportunity to have their fundraising doubled has been great for the team.

Michele Douglas, Child Welfare Officer and U15 Manager, said: “We are a grassroots club and a family club who take on any kids that want to play. We take on anybody and everybody, they don’t have to have the ability, we include everyone.

“We also take on underprivileged kids, and help out with subscriptions where we can. We don’t want the price of a sub to stop them playing.

“We’d like to raise the £2,500 as it will be a massive bonus and a brilliant opportunity for the girls. We feel honoured, it’s a massive thing as sometimes we struggle with backing as a relatively small grassroots team.”

The family club was started by Steve and Sue Odams as an outlet for their triplet daughters, Cheryl, Johanna, Selina and their friends from the Hillsborough area as a place for girls to play football.

Since then they have grown to accommodate five teams – Under 10's, Under 11’s, Under 13's, Under 15’s and then the Ladies team which is open to any age.

They also regularly play in the Women’s FA Cup and their junior teams play in Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls County League.

They are currently in sponsorship with various businesses, including Henry Boot and Presto Tools but are always looking out for others to get involved.

For more information on the fundraising events or to make a donation, get in touch with the team via scwlfc.clubsecretary@gmail.com.