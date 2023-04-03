All aboard for music and laughter with Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society

He’s the seasick First Lord of the Admiralty, she’s the captain’s lovesick daughter and she…well she’s the shady lady with a basketful of secrets!

Stephen Andrews, Becky Lambert and Carolyn Bean head the cast of HMS Pinafore

Victorian musical maestros Gilbert and Sullivan always cloaked their sharp social satire in plenty of comic confusion and wonderful melodies.

And nowhere is their winning blend of mirth, music and mistaken identity better displayed than in nautical romp HMS Pinafore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classic comic opera comes to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from in Surrey Street from April 26 to 29 in a new production from Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society, directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.

And heading the cast are Stephen Andrews as unlikely First Lord of the Admiralty Sir Joseph Porter, Becky Lambert as romantically entangled heroine Josephine and Carolyn Bean as Little Buttercup, the guardian of a rather unlikely secret!