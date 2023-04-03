All aboard for music and laughter with Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society

Victorian musical maestros Gilbert and Sullivan always cloaked their sharp social satire in plenty of comic confusion and wonderful melodies.
And nowhere is their winning blend of mirth, music and mistaken identity better displayed than in nautical romp HMS Pinafore.
The classic comic opera comes to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from in Surrey Street from April 26 to 29 in a new production from Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society, directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.
And heading the cast are Stephen Andrews as unlikely First Lord of the Admiralty Sir Joseph Porter, Becky Lambert as romantically entangled heroine Josephine and Carolyn Bean as Little Buttercup, the guardian of a rather unlikely secret!
For tickets call 07565 805405, visit doregass.weebly.com or email [email protected] Tickets are not available direct from the Montgomery Theatre.