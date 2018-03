Have your say

Police are investigating after four hooded men tried to gain entry to a Sheffield home.

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team said the group tried 'multiple times' to open the french doors of a house on Rothervale Close in Beighton.

The complainant also told police the group knocked on the window to check if anyone was in.

The incident is said to have happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call police on 101.