Alert over trio of sex attacks in South Yorkshire town

Three sex attacks were reported in a single night over Christmas in a South Yorkshire town.

They all took place in Swinton, Rotherham, at night on Boxing Day and police have introduced extra patrols to reassure the public.

The first incident was reported at 8.50pm when a 52-year-old woman was walking along Queen Street when she was approached by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately before making off towards Thomas Street.

30 minutes later a 26-year-old woman was walking with friends along Station Street, Swinton, when an unknown man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. He then made off.

At 9.30pm, it was reported a 32-year-old woman had been touched inappropriately by an unknown man whilst walking through the church yard at St Margaret’s Church, Swinton. Again, the man fled the scene.

The victims were not able to get a clear view of the man due to him quickly making off.

He has however been described as between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 8incs tall and was thought to have been wearing a dark coloured jacket with a grey stripe down the back of the hood.

Detective Constable Janine Broughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’m aware these incidents will have caused alarm within the community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we have a dedicated team of officers currently investigating the incidents.

“High visibility patrols will now be conducted in the area and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting either incident number 857, 816 or 865 of 26 December.”