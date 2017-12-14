Alert over fake detectives targeting Sheffield homes

Have your say

Men posing as detectives are being hunted by the police for conning their way into a house in Sheffield.

The duo struck at a house in Totley on Tuesday afternoon, claiming to be from 'Yorkshire CID'.

They asked to be allowed inside the house and were granted permission but nothing was stolen.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons said: "An address in Totley was visited by two males in navy jumpers and trousers, wearing a cardboard badge stating they were from Yorkshire CID.

"These men said they were investigating a money laundering incident and had someone in custody. "They asked to be allowed in to the address and were allowed to do so.

"This is being investigated as a distraction burglary although in this case the two males left empty handed.

"We do not want anyone falling victim to these bogus officials."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.