Alert over drivers ignoring school crossing patrols

Drivers are putting lives at risk by driving around school crossing patrols in a Doncaster village instead of stopping, it is claimed.

Concerns were raised over the issue by Rossington Parish Council, after reports of the issue near St Michael's Primary School, on Sheepbridge Lane.

Gordon Dutton raised the issue with the parish council.

He said: "The crossing warden has had trouble there for months. It is worse with the the traffic coming down Stripe Road, to the roundabout, and not slowing down,.

"Last week he was fetching a group across the road, and got to the middle and a car went straight down in front of him. Can these drivers not spare two minutes?

"I'm worried about the situation, and I would like the village PCSO to stand with him.

"I'm concerned someone's going to be killed or seriously injured if something is not done."

Concerned parish council chairman Coun Ali Harper added: "It is a problem for people coming into the school. There is a feeling we need a zebra crossing.

"It has got to be made safe, and it is a police matter.

"The complaint has been that he has been standing there with his lollipop and people are driving round him. Residents are saying there should be a zebra crossing."

Rossington Parish Council has now raised the issue with both the police and Doncaster Council.

Officials at Doncaster Council say they are concerned about the reports.

Bill Hotchkiss, Head of Community Safety for Doncaster Council, said: “We take all reported incidents from our school crossing patrol wardens very seriously reporting them to the police where appropriate.

"Our wardens are carrying out an important role in helping families get to and from school and we urge all motorists to comply with Road Traffic legislation and stop to allow people to cross the road safely. If anyone observes a vehicle failing to stop, if it is safe to do so, please make a note of its details and report it to the police.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said local officers were made aware of the issue through the council. She added: "The local team have increased patrols in the area to offer a visible deterrent."