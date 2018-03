Have your say

Motorists are being alerted to an oil spill following a crash on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

The incident happened in Attercliffe Common, near the junction with Washford Road, in Attercliffe.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team tweeted at 3pm: "We've received a report of spilled oil or fuel following a road traffic collision.

"Take care in the area until our team arrive to clear it."