Alert issued over doorstep sex attacker on prowl in Sheffield suburb 

Council bosses are warning residents to be vigilant after a bogus caller allegedly tricked his way into pensioners’ homes before subjecting them to sex attacks.

Police have received three reports that a man has tricked his way into homes of elderly people living in Walkley.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: Owls kids, that first win and what a difference a day makes to Jos

On one occasion an elderly woman was sexually assaulted, another time the caller exposed himself to a pensioner and in the third case cash was stolen.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of them has also been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The trio remain in custody today as detectives continue to investigate the alleged offences which happened on Tuesday, August 7, and Tuesday, August 21

Det Supt Una Jennings.

Sheffield Council is now urging members of the public to be vigilant.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

The authority tweeted: “Individuals pretending to be council officers are trying to get into people’s homes and asking for cash for doing work.

“Council officers never ask for cash on the doorstep. Always check ID before you let anyone in and if you are concerned call 0114 2052888 or 101.”

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said police believe there could be even more incidents that have not yet been reported and urged members of the public to come forward with information.

She said: “These incidents are incredibly serious and I know how hard it has been for these brave women to come forward.

“With this in mind, I’m conscious there could be more incidents and more victims whom we are not aware of.

“We are working closely with those affected to provide specialist support. We can provide this same support to others.

READ MORE: Re-appeal after motorbike rider is killed in Sheffield collision

“I want to reassure anyone affected that we will work sensitively with you to bring the person responsible to justice and allow you to feel safe again.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 531 of 21/08/18.