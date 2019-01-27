Alert issued over Doncaster child snatcher who grabbed boy and said ‘mine now’ 

A terrified mum has told how a child snatcher grabbed her son and said ‘mine now’ close to Doncaster town centre.

It is believed the incident happened close to the Flying Scotsman Health Centre yesterday.

The Flying Scotsman Health Centre.

READ MORE: This is where a 32-storey skyscraper could be built in Sheffield

The mum told how a man in a hooded tracksuit picked up her son and kissed him.

When she tried to get him back, the man allegedly gripped on to the boy and said ‘mine now’.

The mum eventually got him back and the man fled towards Hexthorpe.

READ MORE: School sixth form faces closure in Sheffield

She published details about the incident in a series of posts on Facebook to warn other parents to be vigilant.

The posts read: “He (my son) was about four steps away and a guy stepped in front of me in a hooded tracksuit identical to one a mate of mine has so I assumed it was him.

“He picked my boy up, kissed him but then I heard him say ‘mine now’ and took a step to walk off, but as soon as I heard him I grabbed him and saw he was a complete stranger and obviously grabbed my son.

“He tried to hold him tight but I pulled him and just went mad having a go. My son sat on the buggy frozen in shock and the guy's mate appeared and they sped off towards Hexthorpe.”

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield areas that have had the most crimes

She added that it happened “so fast” and that her son “now freezes anytime someone he doesn’t know walks too close or walks past my window.”

The mum said she has also reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police.

We have asked the force for comment.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it to 101 or call 999.