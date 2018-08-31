Alert issued over bogus salesmen targeting vulnerable elderly in Sheffield suburb

Two bogus salesmen swindled an elderly lady out of her money after tricking their way into her home.

Two men claiming to be salesmen walked into the 91-year-old woman’s Bradfield flat without asking and began trying to sell her products that she neither wanted or needed.

She repeatedly told them she did not want any of it but they put her under increasing pressure and in the end she paid up.

Following the incident yesterday at 3pm, detectives are now warning other residents in the area to be vigilant and to not open their doors to these men

Detective Sergeant Dave Devey said: “Despite the victim repeatedly telling the men she did not want the products, they forcibly demanded that she pay for them, which she eventually did under duress.

“However, once the men had left the property, the victim realised that a further quantity of cash had gone missing from her purse and contacted police.”

He added: “The first man is described as white, around 60-years-old, with white hair, of a medium – large build, with facial hair and was smartly dressed.

“The second man is also described as white, around 27-years-old, taller than the first man, of medium build and with short brown hair.

“A third man, described as white, has also been linked to the investigation, but there is no further description at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify these men, who we understand left in a black Ford van.”

Meanwhile, officers have been deployed to the S6 area today to provide reassurance to residents.

Det Sgt Devey said: “I’d like to ask people to make their family or friends, particularly elderly relatives, aware of these incidents. There are also some steps that you or they can take to protect yourself if you have concerns.

“If you ever have any doubts about the legitimacy of the person at your door, ask to see their identification – a legitimate caller won’t mind you taking the time to check their identity and verify it with their employer.

“Don’t be afraid to close and lock your door while you make any checks. If someone asks for money to be transferred over the phone or online, I’d strongly advise against this, as most companies will not ask for this type of transaction to be completed, unless there is a genuine reason.

“You could also consider putting up a deterrent sign which states ‘no cold callers’ to deter any knocking on your door. That said, bogus officials and cold callers can be anyone from adults, men, women and even children and may be offering a variety of services.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 485 of 30 August 2018.